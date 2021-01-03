Rams’ 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 18-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday:



8-0

Record for Rams coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams have a 160-point differential in those victories.



0

Players who have rushed for 100 yards against the Rams’ defense this season. Kenyan Drake led Arizona with 36 yards in 10 carries. As a team, the Cardinals had 48 yards on the ground.



1

Number of quarterbacks to surpass 300 yards passing against the Rams in a game this season. Buffalo’s Josh Allen did so in Week 3.

16

Games in which the Rams have committed turnovers this season, as in all of them. The Rams committed two against Arizona, an interception and a fumble.



35-0

The Rams’ record when leading at halftime since 2017, when McVay was hired. The Rams are the only team without such a loss in that span.

Summary

Arizona 7 0 0 0 — 7

RAMS 0 12 3 3 — 18

First Quarter

Arizona — Ward 11 pass from Streveler (Nugent kick), 10:09. Drive: 2 plays, 14 yards, 00:39. Key play: Hicks 6 interception return to RAMS 14. Arizona 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 28, 14:17. Drive: 16 plays, 69 yards, 7:44. Key plays: Wolford 13 run on 3rd-and-10, Wolford 15 pass to Jefferson, Wolford 11 run, Wolford 27 pass to Woods, Kirkpatrick 1-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 7, RAMS 3.

RAMS — safety, 5:21. Drive: 1 play, -1 yards, 00:43. Arizona 7, RAMS 5.

RAMS — Hill 84 interception return (Gay kick), :20. RAMS 12, Arizona 7.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 34, 6:16. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 8:44. Key plays: Calais kick return to RAMS 25, Wolford 13 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7, Wolford 26 pass to Higbee, Brown 12 run on 3rd-and-11, Brown 6 run on 3rd-and-19. RAMS 15, Arizona 7.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 27, 14:25. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 3:46. Key plays: Wolford 38 pass to Akers, Wolford 3 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5, Wolford 5 pass to Higbee on 4th-and-2, Wolford 19 pass to Jefferson. RAMS 18, Arizona 7.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: ARIZONA, Drake 10-36, Streveler 3-12, K.Murray 2-3, Edmonds 3-(minus 3). RAMS, Wolford 6-56, Akers 21-34, Brown 3-20.

PASSING: ARIZONA, Streveler 11-16-1-105, K.Murray 8-11-0-87. RAMS, Wolford 22-38-1-231.

RECEIVING: ARIZONA, Sherfield 4-44, Hopkins 4-35, Arnold 3-46, Drake 3-15, Edmonds 2-28, Johnson 2-13, Ward 1-11. RAMS, Akers 4-52, Jefferson 4-50, Woods 4-36, Reynolds 4-29, Higbee 3-41, Everett 2-25, Brown 1-(minus 2).

PUNT RETURNS: ARIZONA, Murphy 2-3. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: ARIZONA, Foster 1-28. RAMS, Calais 2-41, Webster 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: ARIZONA, Vallejo 9-3-1, Campbell 6-1-0, Baker 4-1-0, J.Thompson 4-1-0, Allen 3-2-0, Hicks 3-2-0, P.Peterson 3-1-0, Kirkpatrick 3-0-0, Reddick 2-3-0, Golden 2-1-1, Kennard 2-0-0, Lawrence 2-0-0, Peko 2-0-0, Simmons 1-2-0, Blackson 1-1-0, Murphy 1-1-0, Turner 1-0-0. RAMS, Ramsey 5-0-0, Reeder 4-2-0, Johnson 4-0-0, Hill 3-2-0, Fox 3-1-1, Donald 3-1-0, Williams 3-1-0, Ebukam 2-0-2, Fuller 1-4-0, Floyd 1-1-1, Hollins 1-0-0, Rivers 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0, Gaines 0-1-0, Scott 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: ARIZONA, Hicks 1-6. RAMS, Hill 1-84.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: ARIZONA, Nugent 37.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Richard Hall, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Andrew Lambert.

Attendance — 0.

