Rams’ Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to All-Pro team

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, stars for a Rams defense that ranked at the top of the NFL in several categories, were voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team, which was announced Friday.

Donald, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year, was a unanimous choice after amassing 13 ½ sacks for a Rams team that finished with a 10-6 record and plays the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Donald, 29, has been voted All-Pro six times in seven NFL seasons.

Ramsey dominated throughout the season. He was deployed from various positions by first-year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, and shut down receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and DK Metcalf of the Seahawks.

Ramsey intercepted only one pass, but quarterbacks’ reluctance to test him presented opportunities for cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill, who had four and three interceptions, respectively.

Ramsey, 26, was voted All-Pro for the second time in five seasons.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce joined Donald as a unanimous choice by a panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Los Angeles Times reporters do not vote for awards.

The All-Pro roster

OFFENSE

QB: ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, Green Bay Packers

RB: ﻿Derrick Henry﻿, Tennessee Titans

TE: ﻿Travis Kelce﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

WR: ﻿Davante Adams﻿, Green Bay Packers

WR: ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿, Buffalo Bills

WR: ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

LT: ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿, Green Bay Packers

RT: ﻿Jack Conklin﻿, Cleveland Browns

LG: ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿, Indianapolis Colts

RG: ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿, Washington Football Team

C: ﻿Corey Linsley﻿, Green Bay Packers

DEFENSE

Edge: ﻿T.J. Watt﻿, Pittsburgh Steelers

Edge: ﻿Myles Garrett﻿, Cleveland Browns

DL: ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, Los Angeles Rams

DL: ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿, Indianapolis Colts

LB: ﻿Fred Warner﻿, San Francisco 49ers

LB: ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿, Seattle Seahawks

LB: ﻿Darius Leonard﻿, Indianapolis Colts

CB: ﻿Xavien Howard﻿, Miami Dolphins

CB: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿, Los Angeles Rams

S: ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿, Kansas City Chiefs

S: ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, Pittsburgh Steelers and ﻿Budda Baker﻿, Arizona Cardinals (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: ﻿Jason Sanders﻿, Miami Dolphins

P: ﻿Jake Bailey﻿, New England Patriots

KR: ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿, Chicago Bears

PR: ﻿Gunner Olszewski﻿, New England Patriots

ST: ﻿George Odum﻿, Indianapolis Colts

LS: ﻿Morgan Cox﻿, Baltimore Ravens