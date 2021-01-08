Rams’ Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey named to All-Pro team
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, stars for a Rams defense that ranked at the top of the NFL in several categories, were voted to the Associated Press All-Pro team, which was announced Friday.
Donald, a two-time NFL defensive player of the year, was a unanimous choice after amassing 13 ½ sacks for a Rams team that finished with a 10-6 record and plays the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Saturday at Lumen Field in Seattle.
Donald, 29, has been voted All-Pro six times in seven NFL seasons.
Ramsey dominated throughout the season. He was deployed from various positions by first-year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, and shut down receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals and DK Metcalf of the Seahawks.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff says his surgically repaired thumb is improving and if he had to play Saturday he could do it.
Ramsey intercepted only one pass, but quarterbacks’ reluctance to test him presented opportunities for cornerbacks Darious Williams and Troy Hill, who had four and three interceptions, respectively.
Ramsey, 26, was voted All-Pro for the second time in five seasons.
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce joined Donald as a unanimous choice by a panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Los Angeles Times reporters do not vote for awards.
The All-Pro roster
OFFENSE
QB: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
WR: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
WR: Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
WR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
LT: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
RT: Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
RG: Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team
C: Corey Linsley, Green Bay Packers
DEFENSE
Edge: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Edge: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DL: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DL: DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
LB: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
CB: Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
CB: Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
S: Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers and Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
P: Jake Bailey, New England Patriots
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears
PR: Gunner Olszewski, New England Patriots
ST: George Odum, Indianapolis Colts
LS: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.