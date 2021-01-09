Rams’ 30-20 playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 30-20 NFL wild-card playoff victory over the Seahawks in Seattle on Saturday:



142

Yards from scrimmage for Rams’ Cam Akers in the first half, breaking Eric Dickerson’s rookie record of 110 set in a 1983 wild-card playoff game. Akers had 19 carries for 97 yards and two catches for 45.



131

Yards rushing for Akers to break Dickerson’s rookie playoff record of 99 set in a 1983 wild-card game.



2

Sacks for Rams’ Aaron Donald before he left the game in the third quarter because of a rib injury. Donald has 15 sacks in 15 games against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

19

Consecutive playoff games with at least one sack by the Rams, the longest active NFL streak. They had five against Seattle. Leonard Floyd also had two and Morgan Fox one.



37-0

Rams’ record under Sean McVay when leading at the half, the only team without such a loss in span going back to the 2017 season.



8-11

Career record for Seattle’s Wilson against the Rams, the only team he has a losing record against.



10

Consecutive home playoff games the Seahawks had won before the loss Saturday. They are 12-3 all time at home.

Summary

RAMS 3 17 0 10 — 30

Seattle 0 10 3 7 — 20

First Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 40, 3:52. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 6:28. Key plays: Akers 8 run on 3rd-and-1, Wolford 15 pass to Kupp, Wolford 13 pass to Kupp. RAMS 3, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Seattle — Field goal Myers 50, 10:29. Drive: 5 plays, 19 yards, 1:50. Key plays: Carson 10 run, Wilson 5 run on 3rd-and-6. RAMS 3, Seattle 3.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 39, 7:51. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 2:38. Key play: Goff 44 pass to Kupp. RAMS 6, Seattle 3.

RAMS — Williams 42 interception return (Gay kick), 6:40. RAMS 13, Seattle 3.

Seattle — Metcalf 51 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 3:43. Drive: 5 plays, 74 yards, 2:57. Key plays: Swain kick return to Seattle 26, Wilson 17 run. RAMS 13, Seattle 10.

RAMS — Akers 5 run (Gay kick), 1:57. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:46. Key plays: Goff 44 pass to Akers on 3rd-and-9, Akers 20 run. RAMS 20, Seattle 10.

Third Quarter

Seattle — Field goal Myers 52, 13:45. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:15. Key play: D.Reed kick return to RAMS 41. RAMS 20, Seattle 13.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Field goal Gay 36, 11:33. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 5:07. Key plays: Goff 20 pass to Woods, M.Brown 1 run on 3rd-and-2. RAMS 23, Seattle 13.

RAMS — Woods 15 pass from Goff (Gay kick), 4:46. Drive: 4 plays, 36 yards, 2:16. RAMS 30, Seattle 13.

Seattle — Metcalf 12 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 2:28. Drive: 8 plays, 76 yards, 2:18. Key plays: D.Reed kick return to Seattle 24, Wilson 23 run on 4th-and-6, Wilson 28 pass to Swain on 3rd-and-1. RAMS 30, Seattle 20.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Akers 28-131, Brown 9-30, Goff 4-4, Wolford 1-2, Woods 1-(minus 3). SEATTLE, Carson 16-77, Wilson 4-50, Hyde 4-5, Dav.Moore 1-4.

PASSING: RAMS, Goff 9-19-0-155, Wolford 3-6-0-29. SEATTLE, Wilson 11-27-1-174.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 4-78, Woods 4-48, Akers 2-45, Brown 1-9, Higbee 1-4. SEATTLE, Metcalf 5-96, Lockett 2-43, Swain 1-28, Carson 1-5, Dissly 1-1, Dav.Moore 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 1-9. SEATTLE, D.Reed 3-26.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Webster 2-62. SEATTLE, D.Reed 2-82, Swain 1-27.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Fuller 4-3-0, Reeder 3-4-0, Robinson 3-1-0, Williams 3-1-0, Donald 3-0-2, Johnson 3-0-0, Ramsey 3-0-0, Floyd 2-0-2, Fox 2-0-1, Hill 2-0-0, Hollins 2-0-0, Brockers 1-0-0, Okoronkwo 1-0-0, Young 1-0-0, Joseph-Day 0-2-0, Gaines 0-1-0. SEATTLE, Wagner 11-5-1, Brooks 5-3-0, J.Reed 4-1-2, Diggs 4-1-0, Lattimore 3-3-0, Ford 3-1-0, D.Reed 3-0-0, Wright 2-3-0, Adams 2-2-0, Dunlap 1-1-0, Mayowa 1-1-0, Collier 1-0-0, Shaqui.Griffin 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Green 0-1-0, Mone 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Williams 1-42. SEATTLE, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Jim Mello, FJ Steve Zimmer, SJ Jabir Walker, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Brian Matoren.

Attendance — 0.

