Rams’ Andy Dickerson will join Seahawks’ coaching staff

Andy Dickerson has been the assistant offensive line coach for the Rams since 2012.
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Another day, another assistant coach’s departure from the Rams staff.

Andy Dickerson, assistant offensive line coach for the Rams since 2012, will join the Seattle Seahawks as run game coordinator, people with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Dickerson is the second Rams assistant hired by the Seahawks this week. Shane Waldron, the Rams’ pass game coordinator the last three seasons, is the Seahawks’ new offensive coordinator.

Dickerson was the lone remaining staff member from former coach Jeff Fisher’s staff.

Dickerson is the sixth coach from coach Sean McVay’s 2020 staff to depart for other opportunities, joining Waldron, new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Joe Barry (Chargers defensive pass game coordinator), Aubrey Pleasant (Detroit Lions defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator) and Liam Coen (University of Kentucky offensive coordinator).

