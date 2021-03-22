Former Rams receiver Josh Reynolds agrees to deal with Titans

Receiver Josh Reynolds, who played in a rotational role for the Rams for three seasons before becoming a starter in 2020, agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Reynolds appeared to confirm the reports when he retweeted receiver Cooper Kupp’s message that said he was going to miss Reynolds.

Gonna miss my dog!! Titans got a good one! All love Jrey! @J_Rey_11 https://t.co/DVKzKVs1rJ — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 22, 2021

Reynolds, 26, was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017. He has caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2018, Reynolds had a career-best five touchdown catches. Last season, he had a career-best 52 receptions for 618 yards and two touchdowns.

It was apparent the Rams planned to let Reynolds sign elsewhere after last season when they selected Van Jefferson in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, and then gave receivers Kupp and Robert Woods large extensions.

Before last season, coach Sean McVay said the 6-foot-3, 196-pound Reynolds could replace speedy Brandin Cooks as a deep threat. But McVay, the Rams’ play-caller, did not provide Reynolds or other receivers many opportunities for deep passes. Reynolds’ longest reception covered 40 yards. The Rams’ longest touchdown pass play covered 56 yards.

On Sunday, the Rams agreed to terms with veteran receiver DeSean Jackson to potentially fill the deep-threat role.