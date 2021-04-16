Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams players say they will not participate in voluntary in-person workouts

A general view of the Los Angeles Rams logo at midfield.
Rams players say they will not participate in in-person voluntary offseason team activities.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

﻿Rams players announced Friday that they would not participate in in-person voluntary offseason team activities.

The players’ statement was posted to the NFL Player’s Assn. Twitter feed.

“Our union negotiated an all virtual offseason last year which proved to be not only effective in protecting us from the pandemic, but also had other health and safety benefits such as drastically reducing injuries across the NFL,” the statement said.

“We believe our preparation mitigates the risks of the current pandemic, while also allowing us to put a great product on the field. Therefore, we have decided as a team we will not be attending in-person voluntary team activities and will instead continue to strive to improve ourselves and each other where we are!”

Advertisement

Multiple teams have announced they will not participate in voluntary in-person offseason workouts, including the Chargers.

Rams

Aaron Donald’s lawyer says video evidence shows Rams star did not assault man

During his zoom conference call with reporters, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald used a photo of himself flexing as his background.

Rams

Aaron Donald’s lawyer says video evidence shows Rams star did not assault man

Rams star Aaron Donald did not assault a man, his lawyer told a Pittsburgh radio station Friday.

The NFL and the players’ union have been unable to agree on protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the offseason program is scheduled to begin Monday.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement