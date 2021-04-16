Rams players say they will not participate in voluntary in-person workouts

﻿Rams players announced Friday that they would not participate in in-person voluntary offseason team activities.

The players’ statement was posted to the NFL Player’s Assn. Twitter feed.

“Our union negotiated an all virtual offseason last year which proved to be not only effective in protecting us from the pandemic, but also had other health and safety benefits such as drastically reducing injuries across the NFL,” the statement said.

“We believe our preparation mitigates the risks of the current pandemic, while also allowing us to put a great product on the field. Therefore, we have decided as a team we will not be attending in-person voluntary team activities and will instead continue to strive to improve ourselves and each other where we are!”

Advertisement

Multiple teams have announced they will not participate in voluntary in-person offseason workouts, including the Chargers.

The NFL and the players’ union have been unable to agree on protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the offseason program is scheduled to begin Monday.