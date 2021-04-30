Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Rams’ first pick of NFL draft is Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell in Round 2

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell runs upfield against Boston College last season.
Louisville’s Tutu Atwell is now a member of the Rams, who selected the receiver in Round 2 of the NFL draft.
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
With their first selection in the NFL draft, the Rams took Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell with the 57th pick in Round 2.

TUTU ATWELL, wide receiver
5 feet 9, 155 pounds, Louisville, Round 2, Pick 57

Notable: Atwell played quarterback in high school in Florida. His father, Tutu Atwell Sr., played wide receiver at the University of Minnesota.

Last season: Atwell caught 46 passes for 625 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games. He averaged 13.6 yards per catch.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams are aiming to surround new quarterback Matthew Stafford with as many weapons as possible. The speedy Atwell joins a receiving corps that includes veterans Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and DeSean Jackson and second-year pro Van Jefferson, a second-round pick last season. Atwell also could be valuable for new special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis if he can improve as a kick returner.

Gary Klein

