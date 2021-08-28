Johnny Hekker’s job could be in jeopardy with the rise of Corey Bojorquez

The game, and the mile-high conditions, offered Corey Bojorquez an ideal opportunity.

Locked in the Rams’ most high-profile position battle, Bojorquez went into Saturday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos with a chance to perhaps wrest the starting punter job from veteran Johnny Hekker.

Early in the Rams’ 17-12 defeat, the Rams’ offense didn’t help Bojorquez’s cause. His first kick traveled only 39 yards before quarterback Bryce Perkins began consistently moving the Rams against the Broncos’ first-team defense.

But late in the second quarter, Bojorquez made his case.

Lined up in the end zone, he boomed a kick 67 yards, wowing the crowd at Empower Field at Mile High. Near the end of the first half, his 48-yard punt was downed at the one-yard line. And late in the third quarter, a 70-yard punt went out of bounds at the one.

Whether that was enough to convince Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to keep Bojorquez instead of Hekker will play out in the next few days as the Rams trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

Hekker, a four-time All-Pro and the NFL’s highest-paid punter, remains sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis also did not make the trip to Denver because of a COVID-19 issue, the Rams said.

Not that Hekker, 31, must prove anything.

The Rams know the resume of their longest-tenured player, and McVay and Snead said this week that a decision had not been made. But comments from both indicated Hekker is not a lock to return for a 10th season.

When speaking about Hekker, Snead acknowledged, “What he’s brought to the table is on the table,” but otherwise stopped short of saying the Rams would bring back a player who carries a salary-cap number of $4.9 million, according to overthecap.com.

“If we decided to move from someone like Johnny Hekker, that’s done what he’s done for the Rams, that’s not just kind of ‘Yes, no decision.’ There’s a lot of discussion into that.

“So, no way is that one made at all.”

McVay echoed Snead.

“Everybody knows what Johnny’s meant to this team, to me, really to our organization, and this goes a long [way] back before I even got here,” McVay said. “But Corey has come in and he’s done a nice job. We’re going to continue to evaluate that.

“There’s obviously a lot of complications that have kind of added to that situation just based on COVID and things of that nature that even convolute it a little bit more.”

Bojorquez, 24, played at Lakewood Mayfair High, Cerritos College and New Mexico. He signed with the Rams in April after playing three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Last season, he led the league in punting distance, averaging 50.8 yards.

Bojorquez was one of several Rams players who took advantage of their final preseason opportunity.

Perkins, who nearly engineered a last-minute victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, took every snap and directed two drives for field goals against a Broncos defense that featured star linebacker Von Miller and other starters for much of the first half.

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins throws against the Denver Broncos on Saturday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Perkins completed 10 of 15 passes for 62 yards in the first half, which ended with Matt Gay’s third field goal that pulled the Rams to within 10-9.

With defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson expected to be sidelined a few weeks after knee surgery, defensive linemen also had an opportunity to make their case for spots on the roster or practice squad.

Late in the second quarter, lineman Michael Hoecht sacked Drew Lock and forced and recovered a fumble to set up Gay’s third field goal.

Xavier Jones rushed for 29 yards in 10 carries.

Receiver Tutu Atwell caught four passes for 25 yards.

Tight end Brycen Hopkins, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, caught two passes, including one for first down.

Cornerbacks JuJu Hughes and Dont’e Deayon broke up passes by Broncos starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Jeremiah Haydel returned a kickoff 40 yards.

Newly acquired running back Sony Michel made the trip but he did not participate in the game. Michel went through pregame drills with other Rams starters.