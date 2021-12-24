Rams emerge from COVID outbreak with every starter available Sunday vs. Vikings

The Rams, emerging from a coronavirus outbreak that impacted the roster for two weeks, will travel to Minnesota for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at near full strength.

Safety Jordan Fuller and tight end Tyler Higbee were activated to the roster Friday from the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Their return provides coach Sean McVay with every starter available as the Rams (10-4) attempt to clinch a playoff spot.

Higbee sat out the last two games against Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Fuller was sidelined against the Seahawks.

At one point, nearly 30 players from the roster and practice squad were on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starters Fuller, Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Von Miller.

Henderson, Higbee, Havenstein and Ramsey did not play in the Rams’ 30-23 victory over the Cardinals on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Ariz.

Higbee and Ramsey were held out after testing positive hours before the game, though the Rams said later that Higbee‘s result was a false positive. Higbee was activated to the roster in the days after the game but he subsequently returned to the list.

Henderson, Beckham, Ramsey and Miller were activated to the roster in the days leading up to — and in Miller’s case the day of — Tuesday’s 20-10 victory over the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, which moved the Rams into a first-place tie with the Cardinals in the NFC West.

Havenstein was activated to the roster this week.

The Rams are scheduled to practice Friday at SoFi Stadium. They will leave for Minnesota on Saturday.

Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.