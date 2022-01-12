Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle emerges from retirement to help Rams in playoffs

The Rams, seeking depth in the wake of injuries in the secondary, will sign Eric Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowl safety who retired after the 2019 season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Weddle, 37, played for the Rams in 2019, the final season of a 13-year NFL career that included nine seasons with the Chargers and three with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in an NFC wild card game at SoFi Stadium.

Rams safety Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury last Sunday during the team’s ’ 27-24 overtime defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, a loss that dropped the Rams from the No. 2 seed to No. 4.

Advertisement

Also, safety Taylor Rapp is in concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay said this week. Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess are other safeties on the roster.

In 2019, Weddle had four pass breakups for the Rams.