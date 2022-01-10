Advertisement
Rams

Ankle injury will keep Rams safety Jordan Fuller sidelined for playoffs

Rams safety Jordan Fuller moves into position during an NFL game.
Rams safety Jordan Fuller will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.
(Nick Wass / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams safety Jordan Fuller will be sidelined the rest of the season because of an ankle injury suffered during the Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Fuller, a captain and the defensive signal-caller, was injured early in the fourth quarter of the 27-24 overtime defeat Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

“That’s a big loss for us,” said McVay, whose team plays the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC wild-card game next Monday.

Fuller was not the only Rams player injured in the loss, which dropped the Rams from the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs to No. 4.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played through a toe injury, McVay said. But he will play against the Cardinals.

Cornerback Darious Williams suffered a shoulder injury that is being evaluated, McVay said, and safety Taylor Rapp is in the concussion protocol.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd suffered a back strain and wide receiver Van Jefferson is nursing a shoulder issue, but they are expected to play against the Cardinals.

Fuller, the Rams’ leading tackler, had six tackles against the 49ers before he was injured. He has one interception.

With Fuller out and Rapp in the concussion protocol, safeties Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess could play in their places.

Rams
Gary Klein

