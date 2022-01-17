Rams

Photos: Rams blow out Arizona Cardinals in wild-card playoffs

Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland (93) celebrates with teammates.
Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland (93) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a deflected pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter Monday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Wally Skalij
The Rams put on a dominant display in the first-ever game played at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC wild-card playoffs. The Rams will play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran Los Angeles Times photographers Robert Gauthier and Wally Skalij captured many of the game’s biggest moments from their sideline vantage points. Check out their best photos:

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a touchdown pass in front of Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson.
Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a touchdown pass in front of Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson in the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland intercepts the ball.
Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland intercepts a deflected pass against the Cardinals in the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder pressures Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray into a desperation pass.
Rams inside linebacker Troy Reeder (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) into a desperation pass in the end zone that was intercepted by Rams defensive back David Long Jr. for a second-quarter touchdown.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams defensive back David Long celebrates with teammates after scoring on a pick-six.
Rams defensive back David Long (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a pick-six off Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback David Long Jr. celebrates his interception for a touchdown.
Rams cornerback David Long Jr. celebrates his interception for a touchdown against the Cardinals in the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals defenders prevent Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford from scoring a touchdown.
Cardinals defenders prevent Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford from scoring a touchdown during the first half. Stafford later scored a touchdown on QB keeper.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Cardinals safety Charles Washington looks on as Rams cheerleaders perform on the field during a break
Arizona Cardinals safety Charles Washington looks on as Rams cheerleaders perform on the field during a break.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hauls in a pass from Matthew Stafford during the first half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams linebacker Von Miller sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
Rams linebacker Von Miller sacks Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Rams running back Cam Akers collide during a play in the third quarter.
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Rams running back Cam Akers (23) collide during a play in the third quarter. Baker was injured on the play and was taken off the field on a stretcher.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sheds a tackle by Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sheds a tackle by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck during the fourth quarter.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

More photos

Rams
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

