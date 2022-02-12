Advertisement
Share
Rams

Super Bowls QBs warn Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow: It can be overwhelming at first

St. Louis quarterback Kurt Warner hugs coach Dick Vermeil after the Rams beat Tennessee to win Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.
St. Louis quarterback Kurt Warner hugs coach Dick Vermeil after the Rams beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16 to win Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta on Jan. 30, 2000.
(Dave Martin / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Sam Farmer
Share

Kurt Warner and Boomer Esiason have been there, done that.

Warner played in the Super Bowl three times, twice with the St. Louis Rams, including a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV to cap the 1999 season.

Eleven years earlier, Esiason started for the Cincinnati Bengals in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII.

So, Warner and Esiason know what Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are experiencing as they prepare to play in the NFL’s marquee game for the first time.

Advertisement

Burrow, 25, was the top pick in the 2020 draft. Stafford, 34, was the top pick in 2009 — by the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: A view of the empty SoFi Stadium before Rams play the 49ers.

Super Bowl LVI coverage

Complete Super Bowl Coverage

“You got the young, gunslinging, next-generation [quarterback] against the guy who’s been in the league for 13 years,” Esiason, a CBS Sports analyst, said in a phone interview.

Stafford and Burrow weathered the two-week buildup to the Super Bowl with a poise similar to what they showed during their teams’ heart-thumping playoff runs. Now they will play in the biggest game of their careers.

Warner was in his second NFL season when he led the Rams to the Super Bowl for the first time.

“I just remember that I really wasn’t prepared for what was the Super Bowl,” Warner, an analyst for the NFL Network, said in a phone interview.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Rams

How Joe Burrow’s hometown followed the quarterback into the ‘Who Dey’ army

Joe Burrow has never forgotten his hometown of The Plains, Ohio, and the feeling is mutual — residents love and support the Bengals quarterback.

During the week leading up the game in Atlanta, Warner fulfilled innumerable media commitments and traveled throughout the city collecting awards. He used the kitchen to enter and exit the team hotel because fans and other well-wishers constantly stopped players to chat. Warner’s career predated social media, but the coverage on radio and television was omnipresent.

“It was overwhelming,” he said. “I remember when I finally got to the game, I was almost exhausted. Like, ‘Let’s just get the game over with.’

“And so, I really learned after that, you really have to embrace all that stuff that comes with it, and you’ve got to prepare yourself ahead of time that this is what it’s going to be.”

“You really have to embrace all that stuff that comes with it, and you’ve got to prepare yourself ahead of time that this is what it’s going to be.”

Kurt Warner, on playing in the Super Bowl

Esiason was in his fifth season when he helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl. He “enjoyed every minute” of the buildup, he said. He was a guest VJ on MTV and enjoyed feedback from fans when he ventured out.

“There’s so much positivity,” he said, “and I basked in all of that — I loved that part of it.”

The game itself is another challenge.

Trying to convince yourself that it’s just another game is not a great strategy, the former quarterbacks said.

“You understand the moment when you get to that moment,” Warner said. “You understand how big it is when you run out of the tunnel and the flashbulbs go off. So, there’s still the spectacle of it until you start playing the game.”

Esiason said that Bengals coach Sam Wyche engaged him in conversation about thermal underwear before he warmed up.

“I’m like, you’re asking me about thermals before the game? Are you serious?” Esiason said. “He was just trying to take the edge off, that’s all. He was trying to make it like it was a regular game, like it was going to be like a preseason game. ... And we damn near pulled it off.”

Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason joins the team at its Miami hotel on Jan. 15, 1989, as it gets ready for Super Bowl XXIII.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason, middle, joins the team at its Miami hotel on Jan. 15, 1989, as it gets ready for Super Bowl XXIII.
(Ron Heflin / Associated Press)

Once the ball is kicked off and the quarterbacks take their first snaps, muscle memory takes over. The game will play out like most, with ebbs and flows in momentum, Warner said. The key is not trying to do too much.

“For the majority of the game, it’s just a game,” Warner said. “I’m just playing ball again. I’m just doing what I’m doing until about the last two minutes.

“And then once you get to the last two minutes again, you go, ‘OK, this is the Super Bowl. This has higher stakes. This means more, historically, than any other game,’ and you start to understand that.”

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee gains yardage during the NFC championship game win over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 30, 2022.

Rams

Injured Rams Tyler Higbee, Joe Noteboom won’t play in Super Bowl LVI

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom are out Sunday, but Darrell Henderson and Sebastian Joseph-Day will be available.

In their teams’ playoff runs, Burrow and Stafford both showed cool under pressure. In the AFC championship game, the Bengals trailed the Kansas City Chiefs 21-3 before rallying.

Burrow plays like “a young Tom Brady,” Esiason said.

“They start slow for whatever reason,” Esiason said of the Bengals, “but once they get it going and the game opens up, that’s when you really, truly see the great Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up during practice Feb. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow warms up during practice Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

“That’s when you see the great throws, the tight-window throws.”

In an NFC divisional-round playoff game, the Rams blew a 27-3 lead against the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Stafford engineered a game-winning drive in the final 42 seconds.

“They’re in the Super Bowl because of the way that he’s played,” Warner said of the Rams and their quarterback, “and the way that he’s played in the playoffs. It’s awesome for a guy that had a lot of these questions asked about him, and had been at a place that has never really won, to now be in this moment and be the reason that they’re playing on this stage.”

Burrow and Stafford have admired each other’s talents from afar. While growing up in Ohio, Burrow said he watched Stafford, especially during the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day games.

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: Fans cheer as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, #9, right, and teammates take the field to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Rams won 20-17 to earn a berth in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Rams

Hernández: Matthew Stafford’s fearlessness is his super power and downfall, but Rams thrive on it

Matthew Stafford’s fearlessness is his strength and weakness, but the Rams thrive on it and say his confidence is what has helped make them a Super Bowl team.

“I always thought he didn’t always get the credit that he deserved for what he was doing,” Burrow said. “He’s been one of the best players in the league his entire career.

“And just because they didn’t have the team success in the playoffs, I think, kind of overshadowed what he was doing as a player.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during the team’s 30-27 win at Tampa Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs Jan. 23.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford has been a fan of Burrow’s since watching him lead Louisiana State to a national championship in the 2019 season.

“Love the way he played, love the way he competed there,” Stafford said, “and that’s just done nothing but carry over to this league.

“And he’s in this game because he’s willed that team to a bunch of wins, and that’s an impressive thing for a guy of his age.”

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leads the team on to the field.

Rams

Rams vs. Bengals: Key matchups, players to watch and predictions for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl 2022 matchups: Here are key matchups to watch and several Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals players to keep an eye on.

Now the two quarterbacks will duel on the biggest stage in American sports.

“You have to not allow that to make you become anybody different as a quarterback, and not make you press in this moment, trying to do more to help your team win,” Warner said. “And I think the quarterback for the team that weathers those storms the best will be the team that has a great chance to win.

“And if they both do that, it will probably be a great football game and come down to maybe who has the ball last.”

RamsSuper Bowl 2022 in Los AngelesSoFi Stadium
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

Advertisement