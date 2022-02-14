Advertisement
California

Super Bowl champion Rams will parade through L.A. on Wednesday

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, right, celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, right, celebrates his sack of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow near the end of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura Newberry
Hayley Smith
Los Angeles will honor the Super Bowl champion Rams with a parade Wednesday through the Exposition Park area.

The parade will wind from the Shrine Auditorium on west Jefferson Boulevard to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the plaza outside the stadium, according to Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. A time has not yet been set.

It will mark the first such victory parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. No parades were held after the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins in 2020 because of concerns about large gatherings.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 before 70,048 at SoFi Stadium to win their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.

The win marked a dramatic return for professional football in Los Angeles after a long absence. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, Kings and Sparks have all won multiple world championships.

