Super Bowl champion Rams will parade through L.A. on Wednesday

Los Angeles will honor the Super Bowl champion Rams with a parade Wednesday through the Exposition Park area.

The parade will wind from the Shrine Auditorium on west Jefferson Boulevard to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the plaza outside the stadium, according to Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. A time has not yet been set.

It will mark the first such victory parade since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. No parades were held after the Lakers and Dodgers championship wins in 2020 because of concerns about large gatherings.

The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 before 70,048 at SoFi Stadium to win their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The win marked a dramatic return for professional football in Los Angeles after a long absence. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers, Kings and Sparks have all won multiple world championships.