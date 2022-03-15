Rams plan to release longtime punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams plan to release punter Johnny Hekker, a four-time All-Pro who was the longest tenured Rams player on their Super Bowl championship team, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

Hekker’s release will come after the start of the NFL’s new league year, according to the person, who requested anonymity because the move will not become official until Wednesday.

Hekker, 32, signed with the Rams as a free agent in 2012 and became an invaluable tool for Rams special teams under former coordinator John Fassel and current coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

Hekker averaged 46.7 yards per punt, according to profootballreference.com. Only three of 727 attempts were blocked. Hekker also was a passing threat, completing 14 of 23 passes for one touchdown, with an interception.

Advertisement

Hekker is due to carry a salary-cap number of $3.2 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

The Rams nearly parted ways with Hekker before last season. The Rams had signed Corey Bojorquez, who dominated during preseason games. Hekker was unable to compete because he was sidelined most of the preseason because of COVID-19.

But Hekker agreed to restructure his contract, and the Rams traded Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers.

Hekker averaged net 44.2 yards per kick in 2021 as the Rams won the NFC West and then went on a playoff run that culminated with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.