Rams keep punter Johnny Hekker, trade Corey Bojorquez to Packers

As the Rams trimmed their roster to 53 players Tuesday, they ended their punter debate by trading punter Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Terms were not disclosed, but the Rams sent Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Packers in exchange for 2023 sixth-round pick, said a person with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the trade publicly.

Bojorquez, 24, had been locked in a competition with nine-year veteran Johnny Hekker, a four-time All-Pro who is the NFL’s highest-paid punter. Hekker is due to carry a salary-cap number of $4.9 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

Hekker, 31, has been on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 21. He attended practice Tuesday, and kicked during warmups, but did not participate in the workout, according to the Rams.

Bojorquez signed with the Rams in April after playing three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. In last Saturday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, he had a 67-yard punt, and placed 48- and 70-yard punts at the one-yard line.

Bojorquez played at Lakewood Mayfair High, Cerritos College and New Mexico before signing with the New England Patriots as a free agent.