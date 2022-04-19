Rams get back to work two months after winning the Super Bowl

The Rams have spent a little more than two months enjoying their Super Bowl title.

On Tuesday, it’s back to work.

The Rams will begin their offseason program at their Thousand Oaks training facility. The voluntary workout program will be conducted in three phases and conclude in June with a mandatory minicamp.

The Rams’ roster has changed since coach Sean McVay’s team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth retired, receiver Robert Woods was traded and punter Johnny Hekker released.

Linebacker Von Miller signed a massive contract with the Buffalo Bills. Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Troy Reeder signed with the Chargers, who are coached by former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. Offensive lineman Austin Corbett signed with the Carolina Panthers, also the landing spot for Hekker. Cornerback Darious Williams signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned.

The Rams added two skilled veterans: receiver Allen Robinson and six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The offseason program will help those players acclimate to the Rams’ system. It also will afford players such as safety Jordan Fuller and receiver Tutu Atwell, who were injured last season, an opportunity to begin working their way back. Rookies will join the program after the NFL draft.

McVay, the play-caller, hired Liam Coen to replace Kevin O’Connell as offensive coordinator.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a four-year extension that could be worth as much as $160 million. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and receiver Cooper Kupp also are in line for extensions.