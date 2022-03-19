Matthew Stafford and Rams agree on a four-year, $160-million contract

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to terms on a contract extension that will keep the 13-year veteran with the Rams, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is for four years and $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge on the terms who was not authorized to speak about the deal publicly and requested anonymity.

The new contract for Stafford, 34, was a foregone conclusion after he led the Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford was entering the final year of a five-year, $135-million contract that he signed with the Detroit Lions in 2017. He is due to carry a salary-cap number of $23 million this season, according to Overthecap.com, and he was due to receive a $10-million roster bonus Sunday, according Sportrac.com.

Stafford, the first pick in the 2009 NFL draft, requested a trade from the Lions after the 2020 season. The Rams sent quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round draft picks and a third-round pick to the Lions for Stafford, who had never won a playoff game.

But Stafford showed his mettle last season.

He passed for 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions, while leading the Rams to a 12-5 record and the NFC West title.

Stafford, who engineered several game-winning drives during the regular season, was at his best during playoff victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers before leading a comeback victory over the Bengals.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon on Stafford’s new deal with the Rams.