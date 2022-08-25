Rams’ Aaron Donald flails with Bengals helmet in hand during wild joint practice brawl

Before the Rams held joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made an optimistic prediction.

“As long as everybody keeps their head on straight and doesn’t go too crazy or we have to call practice earlier or whatever that is, I think it’s a positive,” Stafford said.

Cooler heads did not prevail Thursday, the second day of practices between last season’s Super Bowl participants.

Tempers flared. Helmets came off and were swung. Punches were thrown and there was also kicking and shoving before Rams coach Sean McVay and Bengals coach Zac Taylor ended the workout prematurely.

Rams defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson and linebacker Justin Hollins were among players involved in skirmishes earlier in the practice, which was conducted on two fields. On another warm and humid day, tempers rose on offense, defense and special teams.

Advertisement

Rams Rams-Bengals joint practice observations; Jalen Ramsey shoulder update Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been careful during camp coming off shoulder surgery, is not 100% healthy yet but participated in joint practice with Bengals.

It culminated with a brawl that caused McVay to run from the far field in attempt to break it up. He emerged angry, but later downplayed the emotion.

“I just see guys swinging and some guys have helmets on, some don’t, there’s a scrum, you just never know what can occur,” he said, “and my biggest concern in just unnecessary injuries for people that we’re counting on. ...God forbid anybody gets hit in the head with a helmet off.”

A video appears to show Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald with a Bengals helmet in his hand as he fell to the ground. Donald was scheduled to speak with reporters after practice but in the aftermath of the fight was not made available. He also, through the team, declined a request to speak with reporters later at the team hotel.