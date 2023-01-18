Rams revamping staff as they decide to part ways with six assistant coaches

In the aftermath of a 5-12 season, Rams coach Sean McVay is turning over much of his staff.

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive assistant Lance Schulters will not return next season, people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The people requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

In December, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples left the staff to take a job at Arizona State.

The staff could undergo more changes.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and associate head coach Thomas Brown have gone through interviews with several teams for head coach jobs.

General manager Les Snead is scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday.