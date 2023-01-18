Advertisement
Rams

Rams revamping staff as they decide to part ways with six assistant coaches

Rams special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis watches a game from the sideline.
The Rams are looking for a replacement for special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, who was let go along with five other assistants.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share

In the aftermath of a 5-12 season, Rams coach Sean McVay is turning over much of his staff.

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and defensive assistant Lance Schulters will not return next season, people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

The people requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Advertisement

In December, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples left the staff to take a job at Arizona State.

The staff could undergo more changes.

INGLEWOOD

Rams

Sean McVay informs Rams he will return to coach seventh season

Sean McVay informs Rams he will return to coach for his seventh season. It took him four days to decide.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and associate head coach Thomas Brown have gone through interviews with several teams for head coach jobs.

General manager Les Snead is scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Advertisement