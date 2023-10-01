Rams’ 29-23 road overtime victory over the Colts by the numbers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) broke two NFL records while making nine catches for 163 yards against the Colts.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 29-23 overtime road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday:

49-1

Sean McVay’s record as Rams coach since 2017 when leading at halftime. This time, the Rams had to blow leads of 20-0 at halftime and 23-0 in the third quarter before winning.

4

Consecutive wins for the Rams over the Colts, including three in Indianapolis.

Advertisement

39

Catches for Puka Nacua in first four NFL games, a record, topping the old mark of 30 set by the Cardinals’ Anquan Boldin.

501

Yards receiving for Nacua through first four NFL games, another record. Nacua became the first player since the Bears’ Harlon Hill (1954) to record three 100-yard games in his first four NFL games.

3

Touchdown runs for the Colts’ Anthony Richardson in his first three NFL starts, becoming the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to accomplish the feat. He’s also the first quarterback to record four TD runs in first three NFL games.

Summary

RAMS 14 6 3 0 6 — 29

Colts 0 8 15 0 — 23



First Quarter



RAMS — K.Williams 3 run (Maher kick), 11:35. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:25. Key plays: Stafford 26 pass to Nacua, Stafford 6 run on 3rd-and-11, Stafford 13 pass to Jefferson, Stafford 7 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-4.

RAMS — K.Williams 3 run (Maher kick), 3:40. Drive: 10 plays, 94 yards, 4:38. Key plays: K.Williams 10 run, Stafford 26 pass to Nacua, Stafford 7 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-10, Stafford 16 pass to Jefferson on 4th-and-3.



Second Quarter



RAMS — Field goal Maher 40, 12:52. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 4:40. Key plays: Stafford 33 pass to Higbee, K.Williams 3 run on 3rd-and-20.

Advertisement

RAMS — Field goal Maher 54, 5:48. Drive: 10 plays, 50 yards, 5:29. Key plays: Stafford 3 pass to Atwell on 3rd-and-3, Stafford 11 pass to Atwell, Stafford 32 pass to Nacua.

Third Quarter



RAMS — Field goal Maher 51, 7:17. Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 5:25. Key plays: Stafford 9 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5, Stafford 17 pass to Nacua, Rivers 2 run on 3rd-and-4.

Indianpolis — Alie-Cox 35 pass from Richardson (Moss pass from Richardson), 5:17. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:51. Key plays: Moss 20 run, Moss 13 run.

Fourth Quarter



Indianapolis — Richardson 1 run (Gay kick), 11:45. Drive: 6 plays, 62 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Richardson 38 pass to Pierce, Richardson 15 pass to Pittman.

Indianapolis — Ogletree 5 pass from Richardson (Pittman pass from Richardson), 1:56. Drive: 13 plays, 83 yards, 5:33. Key plays: Richardson 21 pass to Ogletree, Richardson 22 pass to Ogletree, Richardson 17 pass to Granson on 4th-and-4.

RAMS — Nacua 22 pass from Stafford, 5:49. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:11. Key plays: Stafford 20 pass to Nacua, Stafford 13 pass to K.Williams.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: RAMS, K.Williams 25-103, Rivers 9-47, Stafford 2-14. INDIANAPOLIS, Moss 18-70, Richardson 10-56, Sermon 3-7.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 27-40-1-319. INDIANAPOLIS, Richardson 11-25-0-200.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Nacua 9-163, Higbee 5-64, Atwell 5-24, K.Williams 3-24, Jefferson 2-29, Rivers 2-10, Hopkins 1-5. INDIANAPOLIS, Ogletree 3-48, Downs 2-34, Granson 2-24, Pierce 1-38, Alie-Cox 1-35, Pittman 1-15, McKenzie 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Trammell 4-15. INDIANAPOLIS, McKenzie 1-13.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, None. INDIANAPOLIS, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Rozeboom 5-1-0, Jones 4-6-1, Yeast 4-1-0, Durant 3-1-0, Kendrick 3-0-0, Donald 2-2-1, Turner 2-0-0, B.Brown 1-5-0, Hoecht 1-4-0, J.Williams 1-3-0, Fuller 1-2-0, D.Johnson 1-1-0, Young 1-1-0, Lake 1-0-0, Witherspoon 1-0-0, Murchison 0-1-0. INDIANAPOLIS, Brents 8-1-0, Franklin 7-6-.5, Blackmon 7-2-0, Odeyingbo 5-2-1.5, Moore 5-2-0, Flowers 3-1-0, Leonard 3-0-0, Ebukam 2-2-0, Speed 2-2-0, Thomas 2-1-0, Bryan 2-0-0, Stewart 2-0-0, Olubi 1-2-0, Buckner 1-1-0, Johnson 1-1-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, None. INDIANAPOLIS, Moore 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Maher 48, Maher 46. INDIANAPOLIS, Gay 47.

Officials — Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay Bob Hubbell.

Attendance — 65,337.