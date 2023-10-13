Advertisement
Sean McVay says he’ll miss Rams game if wife delivers baby on a Sunday in October

Veronika Khomyn, left, and Sean McVay arrive at the Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022.
Veronika and Sean McVay are expecting their first child soon.
(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Rams coach Sean McVay is not only preparing for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but he and his wife, Veronika, are also preparing for the arrival of a baby.

The due date is later this month, but “it could be any day now,” McVay said Friday.

“If he comes during a game,” McVay said, “I won’t be at the game.”

After the Rams play the Cardinals, they play the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers before an off week.

“It’s coming up here in the next couple weeks,” McVay said of the due date. “It hasn’t quite hit me yet.

“I know he’s active right now. It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment, and so what a blessing that will be and what an amazing job my wife Veronika has done.”

