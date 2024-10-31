Advertisement
Rams

Puka Nacua has to leave Rams’ practice after reinjuring knee

Rams receiver Puka Nacua makes a catch against Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua, shown making a catch against Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a comeback from injury last week, has hurt his knee again.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Rams receiver Puka Nacua left practice Thursday because of a right-knee injury, a team official said.

Nacua, who had a record-setting rookie season in 2023, was sidelined for five games this season because of an injury to the same knee that he sustained during a joint practice with the Chargers and aggravated in the opener against the Detroit Lions.

Nacua returned for the Rams’ Oct. 24 game against the Minnesota Vikings and caught seven passes for 106 yards.

Punter Ethan Evans did not practice Thursday because of illness, special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn said, and the Rams signed punter Ryan Sanborn to the practice squad.

Evans’ status for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks is to be determined. The second-year pro, is averaging 41.8 net yards per punt and has placed 12 of his 23 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

In the Rams’ 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Evans pinned the Vikings at their three-yard line, setting the stage for a clinching safety.

Evans also handles kickoffs. If Evans does not play Sunday, Joshua Karty would handle kickoffs.

Rams
