Rams vs. Miami Dolphins: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The Rams, coming off an overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks, aim to increase their winning streak to four games.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for six touchdowns in the last two games, including the game-winner to receiver Demarcus Robinson at Seattle. Stafford has passed for 366 career touchdowns, and needs one to take over sole possession of 10th place on the NFL’s all-time list.
Stafford and coach Sean McVay hope star receiver Puka Nacua learned a lesson after getting ejected for punching a Seahawks player. If Nacua stays in the game, he combines with Robinson and Cooper Kupp to give Stafford an array of targets.
Monday night’s game could mark the return of interior offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila, who have been sidelined seven games because of injuries. Joe Noteboom or Warren McClendon Jr. will start in place of injured right tackle Rob Havenstein.
The Rams defense, surging with young defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, has scored in four consecutive games, including Kamren Kinchens’ 103-yard interception return against the Seahawks.
The Dolphins’ are 2-6 under coach Mike McDaniel, but three of those defeats occurred when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined for four games after being placed on injured reserve because of a concussion. Tagovailoa has played two games since returning, including last week’s 30-27 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.
If Tagovailoa finds his rhythm, he can count on an array of weapons, including dual-threat running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. Receiver Tyreek Hill could be a game-time decision because of a wrist injury. Jaylen Waddle and former Ram Odell Beckham Jr. are other talented targets. The Dolphins defense is led by former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Ram: OL Rob Havenstein (ankle, out); DL Neville Gallimore (shoulder, out); S Kam Curl (knee, questionable but expected to play); OL Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee, questionable but expected to play); LB Christian Rozeboom (neck, questionable but expected to play).
Dolphins: OL Austin Jackson (knee, out); WR Tyreek Hill (wrist, questionable); FB Alec Ingold (calf, questionable); S Jevon Holland (hand/knee, questionable).
The Rams and Dolphins will play at 5:15 p.m. on Monday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It will be available in the L.A. area on KCOP (Ch. 13) . In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM or 93.1 FM.
Gary Klein’s pick: Despite the Dolphins’ poor record, the Rams know that their opponents’ speed and McDaniel’s scheme to use the entire field will be a challenge. But Stafford appears to be on a roll, and if Nacua can stay in the game, the Rams will prevail. Rams 27, Dolphins 24
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams have three electrifying receivers, and Stafford looks like his best self. The young defense is coming along too. Miami is a different team with Tagovailoa, but home team gets the edge. Rams 28, Dolphins 23
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.