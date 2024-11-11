Rams vs. Miami Dolphins: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams, coming off an overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks, aim to increase their winning streak to four games.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for six touchdowns in the last two games, including the game-winner to receiver Demarcus Robinson at Seattle. Stafford has passed for 366 career touchdowns, and needs one to take over sole possession of 10th place on the NFL’s all-time list.

Stafford and coach Sean McVay hope star receiver Puka Nacua learned a lesson after getting ejected for punching a Seahawks player. If Nacua stays in the game, he combines with Robinson and Cooper Kupp to give Stafford an array of targets.

Monday night’s game could mark the return of interior offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila, who have been sidelined seven games because of injuries. Joe Noteboom or Warren McClendon Jr. will start in place of injured right tackle Rob Havenstein.

The Rams defense, surging with young defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, has scored in four consecutive games, including Kamren Kinchens’ 103-yard interception return against the Seahawks.

The Dolphins’ are 2-6 under coach Mike McDaniel, but three of those defeats occurred when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined for four games after being placed on injured reserve because of a concussion. Tagovailoa has played two games since returning, including last week’s 30-27 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

If Tagovailoa finds his rhythm, he can count on an array of weapons, including dual-threat running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. Receiver Tyreek Hill could be a game-time decision because of a wrist injury. Jaylen Waddle and former Ram Odell Beckham Jr. are other talented targets. The Dolphins defense is led by former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.