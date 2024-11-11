Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Miami Dolphins: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams running back Kyren Williams celebrates with receivers Cooper Kupp, left, and Puka Nacua after scoring a touchdown.
Rams running back Kyren Williams celebrates with receivers Cooper Kupp, left, and Puka Nacua after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 24.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share via
1

The Rams, coming off an overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks, aim to increase their winning streak to four games.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for six touchdowns in the last two games, including the game-winner to receiver Demarcus Robinson at Seattle. Stafford has passed for 366 career touchdowns, and needs one to take over sole possession of 10th place on the NFL’s all-time list.

Stafford and coach Sean McVay hope star receiver Puka Nacua learned a lesson after getting ejected for punching a Seahawks player. If Nacua stays in the game, he combines with Robinson and Cooper Kupp to give Stafford an array of targets.

Advertisement

Monday night’s game could mark the return of interior offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila, who have been sidelined seven games because of injuries. Joe Noteboom or Warren McClendon Jr. will start in place of injured right tackle Rob Havenstein.

The Rams defense, surging with young defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, has scored in four consecutive games, including Kamren Kinchens’ 103-yard interception return against the Seahawks.

The Dolphins’ are 2-6 under coach Mike McDaniel, but three of those defeats occurred when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sidelined for four games after being placed on injured reserve because of a concussion. Tagovailoa has played two games since returning, including last week’s 30-27 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

If Tagovailoa finds his rhythm, he can count on an array of weapons, including dual-threat running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. Receiver Tyreek Hill could be a game-time decision because of a wrist injury. Jaylen Waddle and former Ram Odell Beckham Jr. are other talented targets. The Dolphins defense is led by former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

2

Key injuries

Ram: OL Rob Havenstein (ankle, out); DL Neville Gallimore (shoulder, out); S Kam Curl (knee, questionable but expected to play); OL Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee, questionable but expected to play); LB Christian Rozeboom (neck, questionable but expected to play).

Advertisement

Dolphins: OL Austin Jackson (knee, out); WR Tyreek Hill (wrist, questionable); FB Alec Ingold (calf, questionable); S Jevon Holland (hand/knee, questionable).

3

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Dolphins

The Rams and Dolphins will play at 5:15 p.m. on Monday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It will be available in the L.A. area on KCOP (Ch. 13) . In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM or 93.1 FM.

4

Betting lines for Rams vs. Dolphins
5

Who will win Rams vs. Dolphins?

Gary Klein’s pick: Despite the Dolphins’ poor record, the Rams know that their opponents’ speed and McDaniel’s scheme to use the entire field will be a challenge. But Stafford appears to be on a roll, and if Nacua can stay in the game, the Rams will prevail. Rams 27, Dolphins 24

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams have three electrifying receivers, and Stafford looks like his best self. The young defense is coming along too. Miami is a different team with Tagovailoa, but home team gets the edge. Rams 28, Dolphins 23

Advertisement
6

Catch up on the latest Rams news

The Seahawks' Tyrel Dodson (0) pursues Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17).

Rams’ Puka Nacua says he won’t back down from physical play against Dolphins

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford runs through smoke during introductions before a home game.

As Matthew Stafford passes QBs in record books, he’s thrown Rams into playoff race

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes a touchdown catch.

Rams trade cornerback Tre’Davious White to Ravens for seventh-round draft pick

Los Angeles Rams center Jonah Jackson (72) and guard Steve Avila (73) wait for the snap.

Rams offense set to get long-awaited boost against Dolphins on Monday

The Rams' Joe Noteboom (70) rides a cart to the locker room after injuring his ankle in the season opener.

Not all is in line for the Rams as Joe Noteboom returns and Rob Havenstein goes out

Rams (from left) Demarcus Robinson, Matthew Stafford and Kamren Kinchens celebrate their win in Seattle.

Rams takeaways: Demarcus Robinson’s catches, Kamren Kinchens’ picks sink Seattle

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement