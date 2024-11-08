As Matthew Stafford passes QBs in record books, he’s thrown Rams into playoff race

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been smoking in the passing game for the Rams.

Matthew Stafford already moved past Eli Manning on two NFL career passing lists. The Rams quarterback is on the verge of doing it again.

If Stafford throws a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, he will be in sole possession of 10th place.

Stafford, a 16-year pro, has passed for 366 touchdowns. He’s tied with Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants who is in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a Sept. 22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Stafford moved past Manning into 10th for completions. A week later, in a loss to the Chicago Bears, Stafford moved past Manning into 10th for passing yardage.

In a humorous video, Manning congratulated Stafford on that achievement.

“You’re also seven touchdowns away from passing me in total touchdowns,” Manning said. “Do not expect another video for that.”

Stafford passed for a touchdown in a loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he was blanked in a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After six games, he had passed for three touchdowns.

He surged in two games since, passing for six.

“They’re a good sign,” Stafford said Thursday when asked if it felt like he was on a roll, “because that means we’re getting in the end zone.”

Handing the ball off to running back Kyren Williams for a short scoring run or throwing a touchdown pass both get the job done, Stafford said. “It doesn’t matter much to me.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is just as happy to hand the ball to running back Kyren Williams for a touchdown as throwing a touchdown pass. (Erin Hooley / Associated Press)

Stafford’s passing has helped the Rams rebound from a 1-4 start to win three games in a row.

On Oct. 24 against the Minnesota Vikings, Stafford tossed a short touchdown pass to Williams in the first quarter and slipped a tackle and fired a touchdown pass to receiver Cooper Kupp in the second. He also found receiver Demarcus Robinson for two touchdowns in a 30-20 victory that moved Stafford past Dan Marino into ninth for completions.

Last Sunday at Seattle, Stafford connected with Robinson for two touchdowns, including a 39-yard strike that gave the Rams a 26-20 overtime victory over the Seahawks.

“Week to week, depending on what the defense is going to give you, you’ve got to go out there and attack it,” said Stafford, who has passed for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. “And certain weeks that’s been handing the ball off, and other weeks it’s been, ‘Hey, let’s try and create matchups in the pass game.’<TH>”

Against the Dolphins, Stafford will be protected by yet another incarnation of the offensive line. Coach Sean McVay said right tackle Rob Havenstein will not play because of an ankle injury he suffered against the Seahawks. Veteran Joe Noteboom or second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr. could start in his place.

On Thursday, interior linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila returned to practice after being on injured reserve because of shoulder and knee injuries, respectively.

“It’s good to be able to have those guys back out on the practice field,” McVay said. “We have had a lot of moving parts on the offensive line, so it’s certainly something we’re used to.”

McVay has said he expects Jackson to be ready for the Dolphins. Avila’s status is to be determined.

Receiver Robinson (ankle/hip), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee) and safety Kam Curl did not practice Thursday. Receiver Jordan Whittington, who was inactive the last two games because of a shoulder injury, was a full participant. Punter Ethan Evans returned to practice after sitting out against the Seahawks because of what he described as mononucleosis.