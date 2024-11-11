Dolphins score on opening drive and sputtering Rams offense can never catch them

The Dolphins’ Malik Washington dives past Rams safety Kamren Kinchens for a touchdown on the opening drive. Miami never relinquished the lead.

Too many wasted opportunities. Too many missed blocks at the line of scrimmage and tackles in the open field.

The momentum–turning plays that the Rams executed during their three-game winning streak were noticeably absent on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins in a 23-15 defeat before 72,474 at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams trailed from start to finish, falling behind 10-6 in the first half.

The loss dropped the Rams’ record to 4-5 going into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The defeat was a buzzkill for a Rams team that had rebounded from a 1-4 start to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

On a night when former Rams star lineman Aaron Donald watched from a luxury box, the Rams got pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Rams recorded three sacks, including one by rookie edge rusher Jared Verse that forced a fumble.

But quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense failed to score any touchdowns against a Dolphins defense that featured former Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Joshua Karty’s five field goals were all the Rams could muster.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sacked by Rams linebacker Jared Verse. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

With the return of center Jonah Jackson and left guard Steve Avila, and Joe Noteboom starting at right tackle in place of injured Rob Havenstein, the Rams’ offensive line was close to full strength.

Stafford, however, was sacked four times, several on third down that led to punts or field-goal attempts.

Stafford completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards, with an interception. Puka Nacua had nine receptions for 98 yards. Cooper Kupp caught seven passes for 80 yards. Kyren Williams rushed for 62 yards in 15 carries.

Tagovailoa completed 20 of 28 passes for 207 yards, including a short touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

The Rams had the opportunity to cut the lead to one point on the first drive of the third quarter when Karty kicked an apparent 52-yard field goal but the play was nullified because of an illegal procedure penalty, and Karty’s 57-yard attempt was wide right.

The Dolphins took advantage, driving 53 yards and scoring on Tagovailoa’s one-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. Receiver Jonnu Smith made the key play when he broke several tackles en route to a 33-yard gain to the one-yard line that set up the touchdown.

The Rams pulled within 17-9 on Karty’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter but the Dolphins extended the lead with a field goal with about nine minutes left.

The Rams appeared on their way to a possible touchdown when Stafford connected with four different receivers during a drive to the four-yard line. Stafford’s third down pass fell incomplete, however, and Karty’s short field goal cut the deficit to 20-12.

The Rams were not able to to tneutralize the Dolphins on the ensuing possession, and Jason Sanders extended the lead with a 50-yard field goal.

Karty kicked another field goal with 39 seconds left to draw the Rams within eight points again, but the Dolphins recovered an onside kick to clinch the victory.