Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams, riding a four-game winning streak, could be positioned to clinch the NFC West if they beat a Cardinals team that routed them 41-10 in Week 2.

The Rams are coming off a 19-9 victory over the New York Jets, a win highlighted by the return of veteran tight end Tyler Higbee, who scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Matthew Stafford. He has passed for 20 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, this season. Since he was traded to the Rams in 2021, the 16-year pro has a 13-1 record in December games.

Receiver Puka Nacua did not play and receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the first game against the Cardinals. Both are back to full strength. Running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 1,243 yards and 13 touchdowns. Williams also has two touchdown catches. Against the Jets, Williams rushed for a season-best 122 yards and touchdown in 23 carries, the second time in as many games he eclipsed 100 yards rushing. The offensive line has cleared the way for Williams and has not given up a sack in three games. Right tackle Rob Havenstein suffered a shoulder injury in practice this week and is listed as questionable. If Havenstein cannot play, veteran Joe Noteboom will start at right tackle, coach Sean McVay said.