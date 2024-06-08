Angel City can’t keep pace with Gotham FC in loss

Highlights from Angel City’s 2-1 loss to Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., on Saturday.

Crystal Dunn and Rose Lavelle scored to help Gotham FC extend its unbeaten streak to seven matches with a 2-1 win over Angel City at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., on Saturday.

Dunn put Gotham (6-2-3) in front in the 26th minute, firing a shot just out of the reach of goalkeeper DiDi Haracic that slid into the lower left corner. Yazmeen Ryan assisted.

Angel City (3-6-2) equalized in the 51st minute on a play that started with Sydney Leroux trying to head in Clarisse Le Bihan’s cross. Leroux and her defender missed the ball, which allowed the cross to bounce once before skipping into the goal.

Ten minutes later, Lavelle combined with Delanie Sheehan inside the box and finished at the near post. Gotham’s Ann-Katrin Berger made five saves.