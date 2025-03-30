Riley Tiernan scores her first career goal to lead Angel City past Seattle

Angel City forward Riley Tiernan, shown here in a match against San Diego on March 16, scored the go-ahead goal for Angel City in a 2-1 win over Seattle on Sunday.

Rookie Riley Tiernan scored her first professional goal in the second half and Angel City defeated the visiting Seattle Reign 2-1 on Sunday night at BMO Stadium.

Tiernan’s goal came on a header in the 63th minute. She’s the third rookie to score in the league this year.

“Probably the highlight of my life, to be honest,” Tiernan said with a smile after the game.

Alyssa Thompson scored for Angel City in the eighth minute with a hard strike from the top of the box. She yelled in celebration before she was embraced by her sister, Gisele Thompson, a defender on the team.

It was Alyssa Thompson’s second goal of the season.

The Reign pulled even some four minutes later when Ji So-Yun converted on a penalty.

Gisele Thompson was subbed out of game in the 74th minute with an injury.

Second-half sub Christen Press appeared to score a third goal for Angel City in the final moments of stoppage time but it was offside.

U.S. women’s national team coach Emma Hayes was among those in attendance.