Riley Tiernan scores her first career goal to lead Angel City past Seattle
Rookie Riley Tiernan scored her first professional goal in the second half and Angel City defeated the visiting Seattle Reign 2-1 on Sunday night at BMO Stadium.
Tiernan’s goal came on a header in the 63th minute. She’s the third rookie to score in the league this year.
“Probably the highlight of my life, to be honest,” Tiernan said with a smile after the game.
Alyssa Thompson scored for Angel City in the eighth minute with a hard strike from the top of the box. She yelled in celebration before she was embraced by her sister, Gisele Thompson, a defender on the team.
It was Alyssa Thompson’s second goal of the season.
The Reign pulled even some four minutes later when Ji So-Yun converted on a penalty.
New Angel City sporting director Mark Parsons says the team’s mix of teens and seasoned veterans is key to its success in NWSL.
Gisele Thompson was subbed out of game in the 74th minute with an injury.
Second-half sub Christen Press appeared to score a third goal for Angel City in the final moments of stoppage time but it was offside.
U.S. women’s national team coach Emma Hayes was among those in attendance.