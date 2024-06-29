Joseph Paintsil and Galaxy defeat San José for their fourth consecutive win

Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil, shown here during a game against Sporting Kansas City in March, scored during a 3-0 Galaxy win over the San José Earthquakes on Saturday.

Joseph Paintsil scored a first-half goal and the Galaxy added two more late in the second half to defeat the San José Earthquakes 3-0 on Saturday at Stanford Stadium for their fourth consecutive win.

Paintsil scored with an assist from Gabriel Pec in the 37th minute and the Galaxy took the 1-0 lead into the break.

In the second half, Dejan Joveljic scored in the 72nd minute off a header after Riqui Puig hit the crossbar with a shot. Mauricio Cuevas wrapped up the scoring with a goal in stoppage time. It was the first goal of his MLS career.

Advertisement

The Galaxy had seven shots on goal to six for San José. The Earthquakes had an 18-14 advantage in total shots. John McCarthy had six saves for the Galaxy and William Yarbrough stopped four for San José.

The Galaxy remain tied for first place in the Western Conference. LAFC (12-4-4) and the Galaxy (11-3-7) each have 40 points. Real Salt Lake (10-3-7) is off until Wednesday and remained at 37 points.

Saturday’s match marked the 101st edition across all competitions of the California Clásico between the Galaxy and Earthquakes, with the Galaxy leading the all-time series 49-33-19.

The Galaxy will play rival LAFC at the Rose Bowl on Thursday.