LAFC's matchup with Kansas City might not be as easy as it sounds

LAFC (a league-best 11-2-4) was shut out in both losses, with the most recent result in Colorado snapping captain Carlos Vela’s goal-scoring streak at seven games in all competition. LAFC has already beaten Sporting (4-6-7) once this year, winning 2-1 in the season opener. But LAFC will be missing two starters from that game: defender Walker Zimmerman and goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who are with the U.S. national team.