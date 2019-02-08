Three things to watch for in Galaxy vs. Toronto FC

After opening the preseason this week with a win over Japanese club Vissel Kobe in a closed-door scrimmage, the Galaxy play under the lights in Dignity Health Sports Park for the first time Saturday when they host Toronto FC at 7:30 p.m. Here are three things worth looking for:
1. The offense: Getting comfortable with the complicated offensive philosophy of new coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto was supposed to take time, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic assisted on two goals by Ola Kamara in the first 26 minutes of the scrimmage with Vissel. The Galaxy may have a hard time continuing that momentum against the 2017 MLS champions.
2. The defense: The Galaxy gave up 131 goals over the last two seasons but have upgraded their defense with the signing of Uruguayan center back Diego Polenta this week. Polenta will get his first game action Saturday. Perhaps in anticipation of Polenta’s arrival, Jorgen Skjelvik slid from central defense to left back against Vissel and could play there again against Toronto.
3. Injuries: Gio dos Santos, reportedly in talks with the team over renegotiating his designated-player contract, missed training time this week and won’t play in the first full exhibition. Injuries limited Dos Santos to 10 starts last season. Also on the mend is outside back Rolf Feltscher, who missed the Vissel game with a leg injury but should play against Toronto. Midfielder Sebastian Lletget, who returned from a month with the U.S. national team and quickly went to the sideline with a muscle strain in his right leg, is definitely out.