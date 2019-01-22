Carlos Vela won't say it just yet, but loan to Barcelona now appears unlikely

LAFC opened preseason camp with 20 players on its roster but just 13 of them were on the field at the team’s training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles. Defenders Danilo Silva of Brazil and Mohamed El-Munir of Libya were delayed by immigration paperwork and three others — defender Walker Zimmerman, goalkeeper Tyler Miller and forward Christian Ramirez — are with the U.S. national team and may not join the club until next month.