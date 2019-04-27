Los Angeles makes its push to be king of MLS

The team’s 11-game unbeaten streak at Banc of California Stadium — at $350 million, the most expensive soccer-specific stadium in the league — is also best in MLS. With apologies to the Portland supporters who, after all, were there first, they no longer make up the largest or loudest standing army in MLS. That honor now arguably belongs to the 3252, the LAFC fan union that has turned the north end of their stadium into the biggest mosh pit in the league.