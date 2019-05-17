Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend are in Germany

Bundesliga: The top spot in the league standings has changed hands five times this season, with Dortmund building a nine-point gap right before the winter break. Bayern refused to fold, dropping just nine of a possible 48 points after the break and holding first place since a 5-0 thrashing of Dortmund in early April. Now it comes down to the final weekend with Bayern, which is unbeaten in its last 13 league matches, needing just a draw against visiting Eintracht Frankfurt (Ch. 11, 6:30 a.m. PDT) to win its seventh consecutive title. Dortmund needs to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach (FS1, 6:30 a.m. PDT) and have Bayern stumble to win its first title since 2012. That match will mark the final Bundesliga appearance for U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic, who will join Chelsea of the English Premier League before next season.