What to watch in international soccer this weekend

EPL: The Merseyside Derby, the longest-running top-flight derby in English soccer, remains one of the Premier League’s marquee matchups even if it has become rather predictable: Heading into the revival Sunday at Anfield (NBCSN, Telemundo 8 a.m. PST), Everton is winless in the last eight games against Liverpool. There’s more than local bragging rights at stake this weekend because Liverpool is unbeaten in league play while Everton has lost just one of its last seven to climb to sixth in the table. Earlier Sunday, streaking Tottenham, winner of six straight in all competitions, visits Arsenal, which is unbeaten in its 18 (NBCSN, Telemundo, 6 a.m. PST).