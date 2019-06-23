Women’s World Cup on TV: Sunday games feature England-Cameroon, France-Brazil

What to watch for in the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament Sunday:
ROUND OF 16
ENGLAND VS. CAMEROON
Where: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes
Time: 8:30 a.m. PDT
TV: FS1
The buzz: England, ranked third in the world, rolled through group play unbeaten, conceding a goal late in its opener and then shutting out Argentina and Japan. Ellen White has three of England’s five goals, including a brace in the group-play final. The Lionesses have won eight of their last nine Women’s World Cup games, including four in a row dating to 2015. They’ve also scored in nine consecutive Women’s World Cup games, the longest active streak in the competition. Cameroon is in the round of 16 for the second time in as many tries, moving on as a third-place team based on goal differential thanks to a pair from Ajara Nchout in the group final, the second coming five minutes into stoppage time to beat New Zealand. Cameroon has given up multiple goals just twice in seven Women’s World Cup games.
FRANCE VS. BRAZIL
Where: Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Time: noon PDT
TV: Ch. 11, Telemundo
The buzz: Is the host nation feeling the pressure? After a dominant performance in its opener, France has scored two of its last three goals on penalty kicks and stumbles into the group stage looking vulnerable. The French are unbeaten in eight games against Brazil since their first meeting in the group stage of the 2003 Women’s World Cup. Corinne Diacre, the current national team coach, was the captain in that game, which ended in a 1-1 draw. France is also unbeaten in six consecutive Women’s World Cup games dating to 2015, when they were eliminated by Germany on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. Brazil advanced as a third-place team on Marta’s 74th-minute penalty kick in the group-play final; it was her record 17th World Cup goal. Cristiane leads the team with four goals, including three in the group-play opener. Brazil has made it to the second round in all eight Women’s World Cups but was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2015.