Women’s World Cup on TV: Sunday games feature England-Cameroon, France-Brazil

The buzz: Is the host nation feeling the pressure? After a dominant performance in its opener, France has scored two of its last three goals on penalty kicks and stumbles into the group stage looking vulnerable. The French are unbeaten in eight games against Brazil since their first meeting in the group stage of the 2003 Women’s World Cup. Corinne Diacre, the current national team coach, was the captain in that game, which ended in a 1-1 draw. France is also unbeaten in six consecutive Women’s World Cup games dating to 2015, when they were eliminated by Germany on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. Brazil advanced as a third-place team on Marta’s 74th-minute penalty kick in the group-play final; it was her record 17th World Cup goal. Cristiane leads the team with four goals, including three in the group-play opener. Brazil has made it to the second round in all eight Women’s World Cups but was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2015.