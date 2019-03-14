Zlatan Ibrahimovic unlikely to play in Galaxy’s game Saturday against Minnesota

Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic did not participate in the team’s on-field training session Thursday, making it unlikely he’ll be available for Saturday night’s game against unbeaten Minnesota United at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto was expected to address Ibrahimovic’s condition after the team’s Thursday morning practice.
Ibrahimovic, who missed last week’s loss in Dallas, hasn’t been on a soccer field since scoring the winning goal in the Galaxy’s season-opening 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on March 2. He injured his Achilles during that game and at the beginning of this week, more than eight days after the injury, the team still appeared uncertain whether the tendon was simply strained or whether there was a small tear.
If there is no rupture, it’s possible Ibrahimovic could return for the team’s next game March 31. But a tear, depending on the severity, could be far more serious, especially given the fact Ibrahimovic is 37.
The Chicago game was played on a wet field and Ibrahimovic, who changed cleats during the match, said his Achilles began to ache just 10 minutes after kickoff. At one point Ibrahimovic squatted on the field in apparent discomfort.
The team also trained Thursday without midfielder Romain Alessandrini, who came out of the Chicago game in the 20th minute with a hamstring strain. The team is hopeful he will return for its next game as well.
Without Ibrahimovic, the Galaxy is thin at forward since Ola Kamara, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, left for China on a $3.5-million transfer four days before the season-opener. Two days later the team bought out the final $6-million-plus owed to Gio dos Santos.
The Galaxy started Chris Pontius at that position last week, then brought 20-year-old Ethan Zubak off the bench but neither managed to put a shot on goal.
For Ibrahimovic, the Achilles problem is the second injury that has sidelined him for multiple games in the last two years. The Swedish superstar’s career appeared over when he sustained significant damage to the ligaments in his right knee while playing for Manchester United in April 2017. But after surgery and a grueling rehab regiment, he returned to the field after just six months.
Last season he scored a Western Conference-high 22 goals and added 10 assists in 27 games for the Galaxy in his first season in MLS. That performance was rewarded with a league-record $7.2-million contract in December.