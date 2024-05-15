Denis Bouanga scores twice to lead LAFC past St. Louis

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, shown here earlier this season, had two goals Wednesday.

Denis Bouanga scored two goals and Hugo Lloris made seven saves for his third clean sheet of the season to help LAFC beat St. Louis 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Bouanga joined Carlos Vela as the only players in club history to score at least 10 game-winning goals.

Bouanga ran past the defense to get to a nice, lofted pass from Mateusz Bogusz and took one touch before smashing a shot inside the near post in the 59th minute.

Advertisement

Bouanga added another in second-half stoppage time. St. Louis misplayed a clearance in the LAFC end and Bouanga raced the length of the field on a breakaway to chip it over goalkeeper Roman Burki.

LAFC (6-4-3) improved to 2-4-1 away from BMO Stadium across all competitions. St. Louis (3-2-7) lost for the first time since March 30, ending a five-game undefeated streak.

Bouanga also highlighted LAFC’s dominant 3-0 win over Vancouver on Saturday with three assists.

