U.S. vs. Netherlands: World Cup live updates, start time and analysis

U.S. men’s and women’s teams to split prize money

U.S. defender Sergiño Dest, center, works out with his teammates during a training session Friday. (Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Soccer’s recently ratified an equal-pay agreement, which requires the men’s and women’s national teams to split World Cup prize money evenly, and that means each team will get $5.85 million for the men’s victory over Iran on Tuesday. The win sent the Americans on to the Round of 16 of the tournament and was worth $13 million. After U.S. Soccer takes it 10% cut, the rest will be divided between the two national teams.

The women got just $6 million combined for winning the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Their earnings from this tournament will grow if the men continue to advance in the knockout rounds.

FIFA is awarding $440 million in prize money to the 32 nations at this year’s World Cup. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

