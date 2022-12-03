U.S. vs. Netherlands: World Cup live updates, start time and analysis

U.S. men’s and women’s teams to split prize money
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Soccer’s recently ratified an equal-pay agreement, which requires the men’s and women’s national teams to split World Cup prize money evenly, and that means each team will get $5.85 million for the men’s victory over Iran on Tuesday. The win sent the Americans on to the Round of 16 of the tournament and was worth $13 million. After U.S. Soccer takes it 10% cut, the rest will be divided between the two national teams.
The women got just $6 million combined for winning the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Their earnings from this tournament will grow if the men continue to advance in the knockout rounds.
FIFA is awarding $440 million in prize money to the 32 nations at this year’s World Cup. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
The Dutch taught Gregg Berhalter about soccer. Now his U.S. team aims to beat them
DOHA, Qatar — The education of Gregg Berhalter began at an elite boarding school in New Jersey and continued at the University of North Carolina. And while that book learning was fine and all, neither school taught Berhalter the subject he really wanted to study, which was soccer.
So he left college a year short of a degree for a kind of study-aboard program in the Netherlands. He didn’t get a degree there either, but what he learned changed his life and may have altered the direction of U.S. Soccer for the better.
Whether it works out as well for the Dutch will be determined Saturday when Berhalter, now coach of the U.S. national team, applies what he absorbed against the Netherlands in a World Cup knockout game.
Qatar walks tightrope between Arab values and Western norms with World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — The calm before the storm is over. Now comes the deluge.
After years of anticipation and more than $200 billion in infrastructure spending, the 2022 World Cup will kick off in Qatar is underway. More than 1.2 million people will flood the conservative Gulf state, which is smaller than Connecticut and has a population of about 2.9 million, three-fourths that of Los Angeles.
And there’s more than a little concern that flood will overwhelm a country that has had 12 years to prepare and still doesn’t appear ready.
“Qataris themselves are quite apprehensive about what’s coming,” said Michael Quentin Morton, an English author and historian who grew up in Qatar, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. “They [only] have to turn the television on and see what can happen at these big football tournaments to be concerned.”
U.S. star Christian Pulisic cleared to play in World Cup match against Netherlands
DOHA, Qatar — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, who celebrated the team’s qualification for the World Cup’s Round of 16 in the hospital, has been cleared to play in Saturday’s knockout game with the Netherlands.
Pulisic scored the only goal in the Americans’ 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday that allowed the team to advance out of group play. But he was injured on the play when he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper and was taken to a hospital at halftime.
U.S. players proud to put their bodies on the line to beat Iran, advance at World Cup
AL THUMAMA, Qatar — When referee Antonio Mateu’s final whistle blew, goalkeeper Matt Turner broke into tears, captain Tyler Adams dropped to his knees and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers threw both hands in the air in celebration and relief.
Christian Pulisic celebrated at the hospital. But we’ll get to that in a minute.
The U.S. needed a victory over Iran to get to the World Cup’s final 16 and it got what it came for Tuesday, but just barely. The 1-0 win didn’t come easily or painlessly, especially for Pulisic, who scored the game’s only goal.
But the Americans, who will face the Netherlands in a knockout game Saturday, wouldn’t have it any other way.
“You’re going to have to suffer a lot during these games,” Adams said. “That’s part of the game.”