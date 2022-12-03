Share
Live
World Cup

U.S. vs. Netherlands: World Cup live updates, start time and analysis

Share
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic smiles during a team training session Friday.
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic smiles during a team training session Friday ahead of the team’s World Cup round-of-16 match against the Netherlands on Saturday.
(Christopher Lee / Getty Images)

The United States looks to pull off an upset over Group A winners the Netherlands and advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. The round-of-16 match starts at 7 a.m. PST (TV: Fox, Telemundo).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

Here’s what you need to know

U.S. men’s and women’s teams to split prize money

By Kevin Baxter

U.S. defender Sergiño Dest, center, works out with his teammates during a training session Friday.
(Matthias Schrader / Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. Soccer’s recently ratified an equal-pay agreement, which requires the men’s and women’s national teams to split World Cup prize money evenly, and that means each team will get $5.85 million for the men’s victory over Iran on Tuesday. The win sent the Americans on to the Round of 16 of the tournament and was worth $13 million. After U.S. Soccer takes it 10% cut, the rest will be divided between the two national teams.

The women got just $6 million combined for winning the 2015 and 2019 World Cups. Their earnings from this tournament will grow if the men continue to advance in the knockout rounds.

FIFA is awarding $440 million in prize money to the 32 nations at this year’s World Cup. It awarded $30 million for the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Read more >>>

Share

The Dutch taught Gregg Berhalter about soccer. Now his U.S. team aims to beat them

By Kevin Baxter

U.S. forward Tim Weah and coach Gregg Berhalter celebrate after defeating Iran.
U.S. forward Tim Weah, left, celebrates with coach Gregg Berhalter after defeating Iran on Tuesday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar — The education of Gregg Berhalter began at an elite boarding school in New Jersey and continued at the University of North Carolina. And while that book learning was fine and all, neither school taught Berhalter the subject he really wanted to study, which was soccer.

So he left college a year short of a degree for a kind of study-aboard program in the Netherlands. He didn’t get a degree there either, but what he learned changed his life and may have altered the direction of U.S. Soccer for the better.

Whether it works out as well for the Dutch will be determined Saturday when Berhalter, now coach of the U.S. national team, applies what he absorbed against the Netherlands in a World Cup knockout game.

Read more >>>

Share

Qatar walks tightrope between Arab values and Western norms with World Cup

By Kevin Baxter

Fans arrive as the fan zone opens ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Saturday.
Fans arrive as the fan zone opens ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 19.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar — The calm before the storm is over. Now comes the deluge.

After years of anticipation and more than $200 billion in infrastructure spending, the 2022 World Cup will kick off in Qatar is underway. More than 1.2 million people will flood the conservative Gulf state, which is smaller than Connecticut and has a population of about 2.9 million, three-fourths that of Los Angeles.

And there’s more than a little concern that flood will overwhelm a country that has had 12 years to prepare and still doesn’t appear ready.

“Qataris themselves are quite apprehensive about what’s coming,” said Michael Quentin Morton, an English author and historian who grew up in Qatar, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. “They [only] have to turn the television on and see what can happen at these big football tournaments to be concerned.”

Read more >>>

Share

U.S. star Christian Pulisic cleared to play in World Cup match against Netherlands

By Kevin Baxter

Christian Pulisic trains with the U.S. men’s national team Friday in Doha, Qatar.
Christian Pulisic trains with the U.S. men’s national team Friday in Doha, Qatar. The star forward suffered a pelvic bruise Tuesday against Iran but has been cleared to play Saturday against the Netherlands.
(Christopher Lee / Getty Images)

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, who celebrated the team’s qualification for the World Cup’s Round of 16 in the hospital, has been cleared to play in Saturday’s knockout game with the Netherlands.

Pulisic scored the only goal in the Americans’ 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday that allowed the team to advance out of group play. But he was injured on the play when he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper and was taken to a hospital at halftime.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement

U.S. players proud to put their bodies on the line to beat Iran, advance at World Cup

By Kevin Baxter

AL THUMAMA, Qatar — When referee Antonio Mateu’s final whistle blew, goalkeeper Matt Turner broke into tears, captain Tyler Adams dropped to his knees and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers threw both hands in the air in celebration and relief.

Christian Pulisic celebrated at the hospital. But we’ll get to that in a minute.

The U.S. needed a victory over Iran to get to the World Cup’s final 16 and it got what it came for Tuesday, but just barely. The 1-0 win didn’t come easily or painlessly, especially for Pulisic, who scored the game’s only goal.

But the Americans, who will face the Netherlands in a knockout game Saturday, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You’re going to have to suffer a lot during these games,” Adams said. “That’s part of the game.”

Read more >>>

Share