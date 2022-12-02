Advertisement
U.S. star Christian Pulisic cleared to play in World Cup match against Netherlands

Christian Pulisic trains with the U.S. men’s national team Friday in Doha, Qatar. The star forward suffered a pelvic bruise Tuesday against Iran but has been cleared to play Saturday against the Netherlands.
By Kevin Baxter
DOHA, Qatar  — 

U.S. forward Christian Pulisic, who celebrated the team’s qualification for the World Cup’s Round of 16 in the hospital, has been cleared to play in Saturday’s knockout game with the Netherlands.

Pulisic scored the only goal in the Americans’ 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday that allowed the team to advance out of group play. But he was injured on the play when he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper and was taken to a hospital at halftime.

Pulisic followed the game on a mobile phone while he was being examined for what was eventually diagnosed as a pelvic bruise.

He was cleared to play after Friday night’s training session. A win Saturday would send the U.S. to the World Cup quarterfinals for just the second time in the tournament’s modern era.

