Soccer on TV: What to watch this weekend

The world’s top leagues — with the exception of MLS — are pausing for the first FIFA break of the 2019-20 season this weekend, shifting television’s focus on soccer to international play.

The Americas: The U.S.-Mexico rivalry is one of the best in world soccer, even if it has become a little one-sided lately. The last game for both teams was the Gold Cup final on July 7, won by Mexico 1-0. That gives the U.S. a result to avenge Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (FS1, Univision, 6 p.m. PDT). The U.S. has won just one of the last five games between the two countries.

Europe: Group play of the Euro 2020 tournament passes the halfway mark this week and few teams are more in need of big result than the Netherlands. The Dutch failed to qualify for their last two major tournaments — the 2016 Euros and the 2018 World Cup — and Friday they meet bitter rival Germany in Hamburg (ESPN2, Unimas, 11:30 a.m. PDT). The Dutch are assured of at least a playoff berth in the Euro qualifying competition, while Germany, unbeaten in its last six matches overall and perfect through three qualifying games, has a plus-11 goal differential in the tournament and a chance to win its group.