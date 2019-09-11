Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Galaxy gives up decisive goal on late penalty kick in loss to Rapids

Galaxy defender Giancarlo Gonzalez reacts during a match against Tijuana during Leagues Cup play in July.
Galaxy defender Giancarlo Gonzalez reacts during a match against Tijuana during Leagues Cup play in July.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Sep. 11, 2019
8:49 PM
Share
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — 

Cole Bassett and Nicolas Mezquida scored six-minutes apart late in the second half and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Bassett gave Colorado (10-14-6) a 1-0 lead in the 79th minute on a header 12 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Jack Price. Giancarlo Gonzalez put Los Angeles (13-13-3) on the board in the 82nd with a header seven yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Cristian Pavon.

Mezquida sealed it for Colorado on a penalty kick in the 85th.

The Rapids outshot the Galaxy 16 to 10, with 10 shots on goal to seven for Los Angeles.

Soccer
Column: Robert Lewandowski’s perspective on life stretches beyond his soccer stardom
FC Bayern Muenchen v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga
Soccer
Column: Robert Lewandowski’s perspective on life stretches beyond his soccer stardom
Robert Lewandowski is one of the world’s top soccer players, but his encounter with a hospitalized fan shows the impact he is making off the pitch.
Advertisement

Colorado drew 11 corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given two yellow cards. Los Angeles drew five corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given three yellow cards.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Rapids visit Los Angeles FC and the Galaxy visit Houston.

Soccer
Newsletter
Get our weekly Soccer newsletter
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement