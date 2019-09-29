Carlos Vela scores again as LAFC plays to draw with Minnesota United

Michael Boxall scored the tying goal with a no-look header in the 75th minute for Minnesota and Loons tied MLS-leading Los Angeles FC 1-1, but fell short of securing a home game for the first round of the playoffs.

Jan Gregus sent a free kick flying over the defense, and Boxall knocked it in with a leap that had his back turned to goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega. Carlos Vela matched the MLS season goal record with his 31st in the 70th minute for LAFC (20-4-9). Vela tied the mark set last year by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez.

Minnesota United (15-10-8), which beat Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night to clinch a postseason spot in for the first time since joining the league as an expansion club in 2017, finished 10-1-6 at home in its first year at futuristic Allianz Field.

LAFC clinched the MLS Supporters’ Shield trophy for the best regular-season record by beating Houston in its last match Wednesday night.