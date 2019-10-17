Soccer on TV: Paris Saint-Germain hopes to hit its stride vs. Nice

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool will try to keep strong early-season runs going on the road this weekend while German leader Borussia Monchengladbach faces a stern road test of its own, traveling to Dortmund to play a team it hasn’t beaten since 2015.

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain (7-2-0) is once again atop the French standings, leading the league not only in wins but in goals (17) and goal differential (+13). Yet it doesn’t feel like the team has really hit its stride. Kylian Mbappe, last year’s scoring leader, has one goal in four games while Neymar, who wasn’t supposed to be in Paris this season, tops the team with four goals. PSG will try to keep the momentum going Friday (BeIN Sports, 11:45 a.m. PT) when it hits the road to meet mid-table Nice (4-4-1).

EPL: Liverpool hasn’t dropped a point in eight Premier League matches this season, building an eight-point lead over twice-beaten Manchester City in the EPL table. It can put a huge exclamation point on that dominant start Sunday when it meets Manchester United (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PT) with a chance to match the league record for consecutive victories at 18, dating to last season. History may not be on Liverpool’s side since the Reds haven’t won at Old Trafford since 2014 but recent form is more friendly: Not only is Liverpool unbeaten this season but United (2-3-3) has won just once since its EPL opener on Aug. 11, scoring just five times in its last seven games.

Bundesliga: There’s a surprise leader in Germany, where Borussia Monchengladbach (5-1-1) has won four in a row to climb past unbeaten Wolfsburg (4-0-3) and Bayern Munich (4-1-2), the seven-time defending champion. But on Saturday it will meet a Borussia Dortmund (3-1-3) team that is unbeaten at home (FS2, Fox Deportes, 9:30 a.m. PT). Dortmund has also won the last eight Bundesliga meetings with Gladbach and has the league’s assist leader in Jadon Sancho and the Bundesliga’s second-leading scorer in Paco Alcacer.