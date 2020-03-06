Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

Soccer on TV: Manchester City finds itself in spoiler role against United

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, right, battles for possession with Sheffield’s Alex Hunt on March 4.
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, right, battles for possession with Sheffield’s Alex Hunt on March 4.
(Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
5 AM
Manchester City won’t win the Premier League title this season so what’s the best consolation prize it could hope for? Ruining Manchester United’s season, something it has a chance to do Sunday. In Germany, the Battle of the Borussias could spell trouble for Bayern Munich’s title hopes, highlighting the best televised soccer action from Europe this weekend.

EPL: It’s been a while since Manchester City found itself playing the role of spoiler this late into a Premier League season, but that may be the best way to describe the lot of the two-time defending champion heading into Sunday’s Manchester Derby with United (NBC, Telemundo, 9:30 a.m.). City (18-6-3) has a comfortable cushion in second place but trails first-place Liverpool by a whopping 22 points so another title seems beyond its grasp. But Manchester United (11-8-9) has a lot to play for. A win and a Chelsea loss would position the Red Devils for a Champions League berth next season while a draw and a Wolverhampton win over Brighton would knock them out of both continental competitions. United has lost its last three games in all competition to its cross-town neighbors at Old Trafford; another loss Sunday would tie the record for consecutive home losses to City set in 1931. City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is doubtful with a back injury.

Bundesliga: With the struggles of October and November behind it, Bayern Munich (16-4-4) seems to be cruising to an eighth straight German title. But the race isn’t over yet. Leipzig (14-3-7) is just three points back despite winning only two of its last six, and both Borussia Dortmund (14-4-6) and Borussia Monchengladbach (14-5-4) remain within striking distance. One of those final two could drop off the pace Saturday when they meet in the Battle of the Borussias (Fox Deportes, 9:30 a.m. PT). Dortmund comes in with momentum, having won its last three league matches overall and its last nine against Monchengladbach.

Kevin Baxter
Kevin Baxter covers soccer for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 23 years.
