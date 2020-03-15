MLS extends its league-wide moratorium on team training sessions

MLS on Sunday extended its league-wide moratorium on team training sessions through Friday because of coronavirus. During that time players are permitted to use team facilities for individual and voluntary training and rehabilitation sessions but are prohibited from working out in groups.

MLS players are expected to remain in their club’s respective markets despite the halt in team activities and have been advised to exercise social distancing measures, the league said.

The training moratorium applies to first-team trainings, reserve teams and academies.

The league said it is working with public health authorities, individual clubs and the players union as well as teams in other professional sports to come up with a protocol that would allow players to safely resume full training and use of team facilities.

A ban on group training sessions announced was last Friday but was originally scheduled to be reviewed Monday. The league on Thursday suspended regular-season play for 30 days, postponing 38 games including three involved the Galaxy and two involving LAFC.

LAFC’s two-game CONCACAF Championship League quarterfinal playoff with Cruz Azul of Mexico’s Liga MX was also suspended. On Sunday, the Mexico league announced it, too, was halting play after Sunday night’s Cruz Azul-America game, which was scheduled to be played behind closed doors in Mexico City.

Liga MX will coordinate with Mexico’s Ministry of Health to assess when play can resume.