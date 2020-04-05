Galaxy and LAFC donating food and supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak

With the Galaxy and LAFC idled by the coronavirus outbreak, both Major League Soccer teams have begun reaching out to the community in an effort to ease the burden of others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the Galaxy and Chancho’s Tacos will send the team-branded food truck to schools and hospitals around the Southland to deliver free meals to medical workers and volunteers.

The taco truck will make its first stop Monday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Glendale Memorial Hospital. It will visit the Northridge Hospital on Wednesday and two schools in Carson — Curtiss and Stephen M. White middle schools — on Thursday and Friday.

Last month, the Galaxy and their supporters donated more than 300 pounds of canned food to the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

LAFC donated a pallet of fruits and vegetables to the Union Rescue Mission and has raised more than $5,000 for charity through an online esports gaming series. The team also has partnered with Bodyarmor, Clif Bar and Old Spice to hand out 8,000 bottles of sports drinks, 50,000 bars and gels, and 1,000 personal-hygiene kits to staff and patients at Kaiser Permanente, the Red Cross and six other groups working with at-risk communities.

The team also is working with the Red Cross to set up a socially distanced blood bank at Banc of California Stadium.