Soccer

Soccer on TV: Premier League plays first full slate of games since shutdown

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino takes a shot during a game against Atletico Madrid on March 11.
(Jon Super / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
June 19, 2020
6 AM
The English Premier League, the world’s most popular in any sport, returned from its 100-day COVID-19 break Wednesday and will play its first full slate of games this weekend, beginning with Friday matches between Norwich and Southampton (NBCSN, 10 a.m. PDT) and Manchester United at Tottenham (NBCSN, Universo, 12:15 p.m. PDT).

The most interesting matchup of EPL’s weekend lineup will take place Sunday when league-leading Liverpool (27-1-1) makes the mile-long walk across Stanley Park to meet Everton (10-12-7) in the Merseyside Derby (Ch. 4, 11 a.m. PDT). A win would leave the Reds three points shy of their first Premier League title — a crown they could earn at least share of if defending-champion Manchester City (19-7-3) fails to beat visiting Burnley (11-12-6) on Monday (NBCSN, Universo, noon PDT).

Italy’s Serie A also will resume league play this weekend, but the first match to be televised in the U.S. won’t be played until Monday (ESPN Deportes, 10:30 a.m. PT) when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan (10-10-6) visit Lecce (6-13-7).

Spain’s La Liga returned last week and Lionel Messi already has two goals and two assists in a pair of wins for league-leading Barcelona (20-5-4) heading into a match at third-place Sevilla (14-6-9) on Friday (BeIN Sports, 1 p.m. PT).

In Germany, Bayern Munich clinched its eighth straight Bundesliga title earlier this week but just seven points separate the next four teams in the standings, a gap that can pull tighter when second-place Dortmund (20-6-6) visits third-place Leipzig (17-3-12) on Saturday (FS2, 6:30 a.m. PT). Leipzig’s three losses are the fewest in the league and its 12 draws are tied for the most.

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter write about for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at the Times and Miami Herald.

