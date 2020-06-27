Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

NWSL Challenge Cup: Lynn Williams’ stoppage time goal lifts Courage over Thorns

North Carolina's Lynn Williams and Portland's Lindsey Horan battle for the ball during the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday.
North Carolina Courage forward Lynn Williams (9) and Portland Thorns FC midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) battle for the ball during the first half of an NWSL Challenge Cup match on Saturday, in Herriman, Utah.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 27, 2020
1:06 PM
UPDATED1:06 PM
HERRIMAN, Utah — 

Lynn Williams scored in stoppage time and the North Carolina Courage defeated the Portland Thorns 2-1 in the opening game of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament on Saturday.

The NWSL is the first professional team sport to return amid the coronavirus outbreak. The teams had opened preseason training camps when the league shut down March 12.

Players from both teams collectively took a knee during the national anthem and wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts in pre-game warmups to protest racial inequity.

After a scoreless first half, Brazilian Debinha broke through for the Courage by tapping in a ball served up by former UCLA standout Hailie Mace. But the Thorns tied it minutes later when Simone Charley scored off a scramble in front of the North Carolina goal after Lindsey Horan’s shot rebounded off the crossbar.

Williams scored the go-ahead goal on a header off a cross from Samantha Mewis.

The eight teams taking part in the Challenge Cup are sequestered in Utah for the duration of the month-long tournament and must follow a strict protocol that includes frequent coronavirus testing.

But the tournament was rocked earlier this week when the Orlando Pride was forced to withdraw because of multiple positive tests among players and staff.

The Courage are the NWSL’s two-time defending champions and considered the favorites at the Challenge Cup. Last season they scored a league-record 54 goals.

In the previous meeting between the two teams last season, the Courage routed the Thorns 6-0, led by Williams with three goals.

Courage forward Jessica McDonald, who was on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup last summer in France, did not play because of a thigh injury.

The Thorns were without goalkeeper Adrianna Franch because of a right knee injury. Bella Bixby made her NWSL and Thorns debut in goal.

Courage rookie Ally Watt had to be stretchered off after a non-contact injury in the second half. She was replaced by Mace, who assisted on the team’s first goal moments later.

There was also a moment of silence before the game as the league recognized the national outcry following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against Black people and people of color in America. We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone,” the Thorns and Courage said in a joint statement released before the game.

Players for the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage take a knee during the national anthem.
Players for the Portland Thorns, left, and the North Carolina Courage take a knee during the national anthem before the start of their NWSL Challenge Cup match on Saturday in Herriman, Utah.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
Associated Press

